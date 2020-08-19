1/1
Cathleen "Cat" Amerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Cathleen "Cat" Amerson, 93, of Cedar Springs, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Post Oak Springs Baptist Church, under the direction of Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Bollinger and Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Post Oak Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Cat went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Cat is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Herbert J. Amerson; her parents, Allison and Polly Payne; brothers, Jack Payne (Linda), John Payne (Helen), and Pete Payne (Betty); sisters, Mary Mitchell (Grady), Rena Hincey (Arnold), Lovella Veasey (Ray), Pearl Bennett (Bernard), and Juanita Christopher (Willin Lee). Left to cherish her memory are her son, Buster Amerson of Ohatchee and her daughter, Nancy Amerson Champion (Thelbert) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Tabatha Bridges (Brad) of Saks and Shane Champion of Pelham; great-grandchild, Cole Bridges; sister, Eva Winfrey (Charles) of Oxford; 32 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Pallbearers will be Kenny Payne, Tony Payne, Jack Veasey, Dave Winfrey, Lee Christopher, and Milton Christopher. Honorary pallbearers will be remaining nephews. Cat was a devoted Christian who loved her church and her church families. She had a passion for quilting and dearly loved her quilting friends. Cat enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and woodworking with her late husband. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice Service, and love to Cassie Rush, Rodney Gardener, Dale Hollingsworth, and Hannah Denham. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Post Oak Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Post Oak Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Post Oak Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved