Funeral service for Mrs. Cathleen "Cat" Amerson, 93, of Cedar Springs, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Post Oak Springs Baptist Church, under the direction of Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Bollinger and Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Post Oak Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Cat went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Cat is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Herbert J. Amerson; her parents, Allison and Polly Payne; brothers, Jack Payne (Linda), John Payne (Helen), and Pete Payne (Betty); sisters, Mary Mitchell (Grady), Rena Hincey (Arnold), Lovella Veasey (Ray), Pearl Bennett (Bernard), and Juanita Christopher (Willin Lee). Left to cherish her memory are her son, Buster Amerson of Ohatchee and her daughter, Nancy Amerson Champion (Thelbert) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Tabatha Bridges (Brad) of Saks and Shane Champion of Pelham; great-grandchild, Cole Bridges; sister, Eva Winfrey (Charles) of Oxford; 32 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Pallbearers will be Kenny Payne, Tony Payne, Jack Veasey, Dave Winfrey, Lee Christopher, and Milton Christopher. Honorary pallbearers will be remaining nephews. Cat was a devoted Christian who loved her church and her church families. She had a passion for quilting and dearly loved her quilting friends. Cat enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and woodworking with her late husband. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice Service, and love to Cassie Rush, Rodney Gardener, Dale Hollingsworth, and Hannah Denham. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Post Oak Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
