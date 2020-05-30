Cathy Bogart Rentschler, a resident of St. Pete Beach, Florida, died May 22, 2020. Cathy was born in Anniston, Alabama on November 2, 1947 to Robert and Christine Rentschler. She was a graduate of Anniston High School and Jacksonville State University. After receiving her Master in Library Science from Florida State University, she moved to New York City. She was for many years an editor at the H.W. Wilson Company in New York. Cathy married Gary Bogart, a fellow editor at the Wilson Company, in 1975. They moved to Florida in 2000. Cathy was a law librarian at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport, Florida, until her retirement in 2015. Cathy was an active member of the American Library Association and the Women's National Book Association (WNBA). As national president of WNBA, she hosted the WNBA 70th Anniversary celebration at the Celeste Bartos Forum of the New York Public Library in 1987. Cathy was a long-time member of Christ and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New York City and the Cathedral Church of St. Peter in St. Petersburg, Florida. She served on the Vestry of Christ and St. Stephen's and on the Chapter of the Cathedral of St. Peter. In retirement Cathy and Gary enjoyed return visits to New York where they had a second home. Their interests included museums, theater, and restaurants. They were seat fillers for the Tony Awards for several years before moving to Florida. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 42 years, Gary Bogart. Survivors are her brother, Robert Rentschler and sister-in-law, Nancy Rentschler of Birmingham, AL; nieces Erika Harvell (Jason) Birmingham and Britt Rentschler (Alex Klein) of Los Angeles, CA. No memorial arrangements have been made due to COVID-19. Her ashes will be interred along with husband Gary's ashes at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City. Donations may be sent to Christ & St. Stephen's Church (120 West 69th St., New York, NY 10023) or Cathedral Church of St. Peter (140 4th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store