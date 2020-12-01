- Cathy Sue Aldredge of Anniston, AL, passed away on November 26th following a brave battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Hill Gilbert of Atlanta and Deborah Dawn "Molly" Aldredge of Cullowhee, NC; her son-in-law Steven Gilbert; and precious granddaughter Claire Eloise Gilbert.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, James H. Aldredge, Jr. and her parents, Dale and Marie Robinson of Rome, GA.

Cathy was born on March 5, 1949 and grew up in Rome, attending West Rome High School and graduating from Berry College in 1971 with a degree in Home Economics. She moved to Atlanta in 1976 and enjoyed a career owning multiple businesses, including two antiques stores in Fayetteville, GA, where she lived for 20 years. She also founded Fayette Woman Magazine in 2001, which is still enjoyed today with a new publisher. Later pursuits included residential interior design and indulging her lifelong passion for building and remodeling homes.

Cathy loved architecture, cats, music, gardening, beautiful furniture and objects. She loved McDonald's, chocolate, a good linen shirt and a cold Diet Coke. Anyone who knew her can attest Cathy truly never met a stranger - quick to share her phone number and advice with a novice gardener she met at Lowe's, or offer help to a young fast food employee who was having car trouble.

Though she will be terribly missed, her spirit will forever surround us in the flowers and trees she adored, furniture and art she collected, songs she loved and wisdom she shared during her 71 years on Earth.

A private celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Cathy would want you to plant some in your own garden and enjoy them year after year - as she did.



