Funeral services for Mrs. Cathy Sue Ponder, 68 of Jacksonville, will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ponder died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her residence. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lee (Gina) Ponder of Weaver, Carl (Beverly) Ponder of Panama City, FL, Brandon (Melanie) Ponder of Smiths Station and Katrina "Katie" Layne (David Parris) of Weaver; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Ponder (fiancé, Kyle Jones) of Duck Springs, Kacey Ponder (Donny Herron) of Jacksonville, Trent Echols of Weaver, Canyon Phillips of Ragland, Reese Ponder of Smiths Station, Landon Ponder of Smiths Station, Jessie Mitchum of Coldwater and Jacob Mitchum of Oxford; one brother, Marvin Hicks of Jacksonville; one sister, Carlene Conroe of Jacksonville; her uncle, Bobby (Sharon) Denham of Fort Riley, KS; several nieces and nephews; and her four-legged baby, Sassy Ponder. Mrs. Ponder was a wonderful and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She retired from Parker Hannifin as a machinist, where she worked for many years. In her spare time, Mrs. Ponder enjoyed spending time with her family and loved watching soap operas, reading books, gardening, and having fun. She would jump at any opportunity to travel, especially on family trips to the beach and "camping was her jam". Mrs. Ponder loved animals of all kinds, especially pigs and her adorable little "Sassy". During the last year of her life, she found great pleasure in residing at Myrick Manor where she made many new friends and memories. Mrs. Ponder will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Ponder was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Nelson Hicks and Ruby Glendon Denham Hicks; her husband, Cecil Leroy Ponder; a grandson, Triston Lee Ponder; one brother, Wendell Hicks; and a close uncle, Ed Denham. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 13, 2019