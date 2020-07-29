Services for Ms. Catrinna Lynn Davis, 52, will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edgemont Cemetery. Catrinna Lynn Davis was born January 23, 1968 to the parentage of Helry and Carrie Davis. She accepted Christ as her Saviour early in life. She was a graduate of Anniston High School Class of 1986. She was preceded in death by: her parents. Helry and Carrie Davis; three brothers, Jerry Davis, Ennis Davis and Jerome Davis; two sisters, Vivian Johnson and Thelma Thomas; and her niece, Carvodice Davis. Trinna leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Latoya M. Davis of Bradenton, Florida; her twin sons, Bernard Davis of Anniston, Alabama and Jernard Davis of Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Zymaria, Jadah, Jordyn, Takira, Sincere, Ian, Braydon, Aireanna, and Jernard, Jr.; three sisters, Sharon (Bobby) Rimmer of Anniston, Alabama, Marilyn Milton of Memphis, Tennessee, and Janice St. George of Anniston, Alabama; four brothers, Randy (Denise) Davis of Anniston, Alabama, Darryl Davis of Florida, Steven Davis and Christopher Davis, both of Anniston, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels

