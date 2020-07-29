1/1
Catrinna Lynn Davis
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catrinna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Ms. Catrinna Lynn Davis, 52, will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edgemont Cemetery. Catrinna Lynn Davis was born January 23, 1968 to the parentage of Helry and Carrie Davis. She accepted Christ as her Saviour early in life. She was a graduate of Anniston High School Class of 1986. She was preceded in death by: her parents. Helry and Carrie Davis; three brothers, Jerry Davis, Ennis Davis and Jerome Davis; two sisters, Vivian Johnson and Thelma Thomas; and her niece, Carvodice Davis. Trinna leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Latoya M. Davis of Bradenton, Florida; her twin sons, Bernard Davis of Anniston, Alabama and Jernard Davis of Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Zymaria, Jadah, Jordyn, Takira, Sincere, Ian, Braydon, Aireanna, and Jernard, Jr.; three sisters, Sharon (Bobby) Rimmer of Anniston, Alabama, Marilyn Milton of Memphis, Tennessee, and Janice St. George of Anniston, Alabama; four brothers, Randy (Denise) Davis of Anniston, Alabama, Darryl Davis of Florida, Steven Davis and Christopher Davis, both of Anniston, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Edgemont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-1717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved