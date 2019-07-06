Funeral service for Mr. Cecil Edward Laymon, 77, will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Foote officiating. Burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Laymon died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in the arms of his wife and holding hands with his daughter and son-in-law. Survivors include his wife, Linda J. Laymon of Ohatchee; his daughter, Lori (Bill) Cook of Alexandria; six grandchildren, Krista Skillman, Adam Epps, Alisha Epps, William Laymon, Weston Laymon and Lacie Laymon; three great-grandchildren, Paiton Skillman, Ava Skillman and Jaxon Epps; one brother, Carl (Nadine) Laymon; one sister, Peggy (Rex) Brown; one daughter-in-law, Misty Laymon; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Smith, Jeff Walker, Adam Epps, William Laymon, Weston Laymon and Pat Brown.
Mr. Laymon was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a devoted brother, uncle and friend. To know him was to love him and he will be deeply missed. Mr. Laymon was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bell Laymon; two daughters, Lesia and Kerry Laymon; two sons, Kenneth and Kevin Laymon; two brothers, Horace and Johnny Laymon; and two sisters, Edna Cunningham and Patsy Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Laymon's caregiver, Kay Thompson and also to Amedysis Hospice and his nurse, Charity Christopher.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 6, 2019