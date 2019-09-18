Funeral service for Mr. Cecil Marbut, 75, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Reverend David Daniels will officiate and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Marbut passed at his home on September 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Eunice Marbut. Mr. Marbut was a life-long resident of Jacksonville, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. He served in the National Guard, 3rd Platoon, Company E, 3rd BN, 1st BDE. Mr. Marbut is survived by his wife of many years, Louise Marbut; sons, Tyler Marbut and his wife, Ashlee, and Wade Marbut and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Courtnee Marbut, Chance Marbut and Graham Marbut; sisters, Jane Vayda, Gail Pitzing and her husband, Alton, and Pam Marbut; brother, Gary and Marbut and his wife, Patsy; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Chance Marbut, Justin Marbut, Michael Franklin, Mike Pitzing, John Poore, Ellis Hudgins, George E. Gozey and John Battle. Special thanks to Comfort Keepers, Amedisys Hospice, and Dr. Grana and staff. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Calhoun County Humane Society 1201 Parkwood Drive, Anniston AL 36201 Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 18, 2019