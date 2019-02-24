Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celestine Daniel Durham. View Sign



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Harsel Loe Edward Durham. She leaves behind two daughters, Dianne Roesler (David) and Trudy Hardegree (Jerry) and one brother-in-law Nathan Durham (Fran). Her legacy includes seven grandchildren: Miranda Bryant, Lynda Dean (Jimmy), Emily Lumpkin (Matthew), Paul Ellison (Cheryl), Daniel Ellison and Layton Ellison, Sharon Murphy (John), along with ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Celestine was born on November 8, 1928 in Pleasant Site, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Kennie Daniel and Jessie Mirandia King Daniel.

She was the youngest of seven children. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 61 years. Celestine was an expert seamstress, making clothes for children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed making quilts and Amish dishcloths for family and friends. She loved to camp and was a member of Good Sams Club, traveling with them all over the US for 30 years. She competitively played board and card games with her friends and family.

The family would like to acknowledge special friends Frank and Sarah Jo

Pallbearers will be Paul, Daniel, and Layton Ellison, Jimmy Dean, Matthew Lumpkin, Jerry Hardegree, and David Roesler. Honorary Pallbearers Don Golden (Ruth) and Danny Cobb (Shirley).

Services will be at Trinity Baptist Church, 1500 Air Port Rd Oxford, AL on Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 am with the funeral following at 11:00 am. Bro. C.O. Grinstead, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church and Rev. Jerry Johnston will be presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anniston.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611

50 Hamric Drive East

Oxford , AL 36203

