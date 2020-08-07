Services for Mrs. Charissa Davis will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Word Alive International Outreach, 122 Allendale Road, Oxford, with Pastor Kent Mattox officiating. Interment will follow in the Harpersville Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church. Charissa Kelley Davis was born May 29, 1970 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Mrs. Annie Pearl Kelley and Mr. Leonard Kelley. She graduated from Vincent High school and at an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Mount Olive Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member and active participant in the choir. On August 2, 2020, Charissa was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She received the greatest grace of eternal peace, where there is no sadness or tears. Charissa's life will forever be cherished in the lives of: her husband of 25 years, Mr. Quintin Davis; one daughter, Miss Ambria Nicole Davis; two sons Quintin Alexander Davis and Courtland Jeremiah Davis; five siblings, James McKinney, Lamar (Tina) Nicks, Sr., Cynthia (Tyrone) Branch, Rhonda (Jerome) Stallworth, and Randall (Joann) Kelley; her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Tanya (Kenneth) Satcher, Ms. Kim Nelson, Mrs. Beth (Demetrius) Miller, Mrs. Jerita (Michael) Carter; her brother-in-law, Mr. Marvin (Eboni) Harden; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mrs. Annie Pearl Kelley; her father, Mr. Leonard Kelley; her sister, Pamela Kelley; and her sister-in law, Mrs. Gertrude McKinney. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwell and Service Excels

