Charles B. Phillips, age 85, of Sharpsburg, GA passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Phillips was born on August 5, 1934 in Warrior, AL to the late James Washington Phillips and the late Mary Pearl Sandlin Phillips. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He was soon sent to Sonar School in Key West, FL and then to Korea as part of Helicopter Squadron One. He returned with a Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a man that loved the outdoors. This included deer hunting, a good campfire, and fishing. He enjoyed being at the shooting range and was an avid Ham Radio enthusiast. Most importantly, he adored his time with his family. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 65 years, Jackie Phillips; a daughter, Donna Woodie; a son, Steve (Resa) Phillips; grandchildren, Ike Wright, Jamie (Jimmy) Branson, Donna Jo (Josh) Wilson, Cori (Justin) Portell, Michael (Jessica) Hill, Cristie (Chris) Spradlin, Jesse (J.D.) Barrett, Jodi (John) Wilson, Toni Phillips, and Jake Parks. He also had 16 wonderful great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Phillips, and grandson, Cody Phillips. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Phillips will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home at 38 Jackson Street in Newnan, GA. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 pm until the service time. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy. For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Phillips honor to online at www.stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory | 770-253-4580
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 26, 2019