Funeral service for Charles Byron "Charlie" Wallace, 59, of Anniston formerly of Troy, AL, will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 am – 1 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Wallace passed away on Friday at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Lee Wallace, sister, Belinda Wallace, and Aunt, Lillian Nicholson.
Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his father, Lemuel Taylor Wallace, sister, Melanie Margaret Wallace, grandparents, Joseph and Ester Wallace and Charles and Margaret Lee and aunt, Rosemary Wentz.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Feazell, Al Johnson, Tim Nicholson, Morris Flurry, Steve Wade, and Stan Medders. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hays, Doug Shaddix, Lee Kallmyer, Bobby Wentz and Donny Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Melanoma Research Fund.
Mr. Wallace was a resident of Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church in Troy, AL. Mr. Wallace retired from Airtek as a designer Draftsman.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 24, 2019