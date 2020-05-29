Funeral service for Mr. Charles David Pauley, 80, of Anniston, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 29, 2020, at KL Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Todd Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Pauley passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Leland and Frances Inez Hamilton Pauley; and a sister, Helen Pauley Freeman. Mr. Pauley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Kay Smith Pauley; daughters, Melissa Kay Pauley and Lynn Marie Christopher and her husband, Dustin Odell Christopher; brother, John Louis Pauley and his wife, Veronica; brother-in-law, Harry Freeman; grandchildren, Rachel Anne Christopher and Emma Grace Christopher; niece, Jana Pauley; and nephews, Nathan Freeman and John Pauley. Mr. Pauley was a schoolteacher for 40 years and taught at Wellborn High School and Faith Christian School. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Saks and served with Gideons International for over 30 years. Pallbearers will be Horace Carson, Michael Burger, Ernest Brown, Bob Massard, Harold Mooneyham, and Ben Character. Honorary pallbearers will be Ty Stansell, Ron Travers, Anniston Camp of Gideons International, and the Messengers Class of First Baptist Church of Saks. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. KL Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Rd Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2020.