Charles Deven Mundy was born August 14,1977 in Anniston Al to Charles Gary Mundy and Lora Morris Mundy.
Deven attended Gadsden High School and graduated in 1996, then went on to graduate from Alabama Aviation and Technical College in 1999.
Deven loved working on planes and he loved to fly. Deven was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He had a kind heart, a wicked sense of humor and we will miss him greatly. Please pray for our family, as we learn to navigate this world without him.
Deven passed away on Tuesday October 13,2020. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Deven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Sally Mundy, Lewis and Jewel Morris. His mother, Lora Morris Mundy and a niece, Taylor Strickland.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and JoAnne Self Mundy, one sister, Tonia Harper Spears (Shane) niece, Whitney Strickland and nephews, Lee and Ethan Spears.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dryden Funeral Home
1467 Almon Street
Heflin, AL 36264
(256) 463-2287
