Dr. Charles Douglas "Doug" McCullough, Sr. was born in Memphis, TN on April 2, 1932, the son of Wallace Russell, Sr. and Ethel Gertrude Cunningham McCullough, both now deceased. Dr. McCullough passed away August 3, 2019 in Franklin, TN. Dr. McCullough spent his childhood in Piedmont, AL where he married Joyce Parnell in 1950. From 1950 to 1954 he served in the Air Facility of the US Navy, during the Korean War. He taught history at DeKalb College from 1973 until his retirement in 1992. The McCullough's retired to Thompsons Station, TN where Dr. McCullough spent time traveling, reading, woodworking and with his family. As a Baptist he attended Triune Baptist Church in Arrington, TN. Preceded in death by; brother, Wallace Russell McCullough, Jr. and sister, Peggy McCullough Brown. Survived by; loving wife, Joyce McCullough; his three children, Charles Douglas McCullough, Jr. and wife Cheryl, Stephen Scott McCullough, Pamela Suzanne Mosley; granddaughters, Jaime McCullough Boltin and Taylor Ricco Jarvis; great-grandsons, Brooks A. Boltin and Jack G. Jarvis; sister-in-law, Bert McCullough; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dr. McCullough will be buried at 2:00PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Piedmont, AL. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:30AM on August 11, 2019 at Triune Baptist Church following the morning worship service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 8, 2019