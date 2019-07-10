Funeral services for CSM. Charles E. Smith, 81, (RET.), of Anniston, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with David Hodnett, Assistant to the Priest of the Episcopal Church of St. Michael and All Angels, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at North East Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston. CSM Smith is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Ingrid Lilli Annemarie Berger Smith. He is survived by his children, Charles E. Smith, Jr. (Emilie) of Anniston and Michael A. Smith of Anniston; one granddaughter, Savannah Smith of Jacksonville; and his brother, Robert E. Smith (Cheryl) of Savannah, GA. CSM Smith graduated from Commercial High School in 1956. CSM Smith was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country in the United States Army, where he obtained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. CSM Smith's military career began in 1959, with the 287th Battalion in Berlin, where he was given the opportunity as a driver for General Johnson. During CSM Smith's time of service he also witnessed the construction of the Berlin Wall. After many years of dedicated service, CSM Smith retired from active duty in 1989 with the 709th military police at Fort McClellan. In his spare time, CSM Smith enjoyed fishing, which was one of his favorite hobbies. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on July 10, 2019