Charles "Charlie" Forbes, Jr., age 76, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Landy Shinn Forbes, Lawrenceville, GA; children, Charles V. and Donna O. Forbes, Traci and Geye Hamby; grandchildren, Landon D. Forbes, Charles Edward Forbes, Hailey Hamby, Forbes Hamby; brother, Chip and Laura Hardy, Huntsville, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Forbes was born August 14, 1943 in Augusta, GA. He was a 1961 graduate of Anniston High School, Anniston, AL and a 1965 graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor's Degree. He was a retired human resource manager from Gayley & Lord and Burlington Company after thirty-nine years of service and a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA. Mr. Forbes was an avid sports fan and "he loved his dog Buddy." Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA with Pastor Richard Moller officiating. Family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14th at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1949 Prospect Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 in memory of Charlie Forbes.

