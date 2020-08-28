On August 27, 2020, Charles Francis "Butch" Montgomery, 79, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away comfortably in his home while surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Henry Roberts and Reverend Ava Rozelle officiating. Charles is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Billie Joyce Hulsey Montgomery. Recently, on August 14th, the family gathered to celebrate Charles and Billie's 60th wedding anniversary. The gathering included their children, Mary Alene Stump, Charles Christopher Montgomery, and Lori Allyson Montgomery; daughter-in-law, Janice Marie Montgomery; grandsons, Charles Arlington "Cole" Stump III and William Montgomery Stump; granddaughter-in-law, Hannah Avery Stump; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Avery Stump. Other surviving family members include sons-in-law, Charles "Bo" Stump Jr. and John Niemeyer. Charles was born in Anniston, Alabama in 1940 to Charles William and Mary Frances Montgomery. He spent his childhood in both Anniston and Eastaboga. In 1958, Charles graduated from Lincoln High School and later started college at Auburn University. At Auburn, he earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics and then went on to complete a 30-year career as a Soil Scientist for the USDA. During this time, he mapped and classified soil types of over 1 million acres in Alabama. In 1978, after returning to Eastaboga, Charles started a 'Choose and Cut' Christmas tree farm, which the Montgomery family operated for over 30 years. As a 37-year member of Craig Memorial United Methodist Church, Charles served in multiple leadership roles and was always available when called upon. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a love of fishing and a vast knowledge of Alabama flora and fauna. Through the years, he spent much of his time in nature. In retirement, Charles developed a love for golf and played as often as possible. During his lifetime, Charles made more than a few close friends. I am sure he would want you all to know how special you were to him and our family. Thank you for your friendships. Special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Home Instead Caregivers for the excellent care and unlimited support over the last several weeks. Additionally, the family wishes to express special gratitude to Alice Williams, his special caregiver, for her dedication and compassion in caring for Charles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (michaeljfox.org/donate
). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, Alabama 36207 256-231-2334