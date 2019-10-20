The funeral service for Mr. Charles Franklin Roberts, 87, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The Reverend Michael Hosch will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Roberts passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at McGuffey Health & Rehabilitation Center in Gadsden. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Inez Stone Roberts.
A native of Calhoun County, Mr. Roberts was a US Army Veteran, serving in Korea. He was a member of Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church. He lived a very simple life.
Survivors include son, Charles William Roberts and his wife, Donna, of Cottondale; daughter, Tina Louise Ailor, of Pell City; sister, Jerry Ruth McPhil of Villa Rica, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 20, 2019