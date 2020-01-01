Memorial service for Mr. Charles Frederick Norwood, 74, of Anniston, AL will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Mr. Norwood passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston, AL. He was a graduate of Council High School in Dadeville, AL. During the Vietnam Era, he served his country in the US Air Force.
He is survived by: his wife, Annie Norwood of Anniston, AL; three children,
Charles Foster of Kernersville, NC, Adrian Norwood of Willington, CO and Kimberly (Ray) Agee of W. Babylon, NY; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn Norwood, Darien Norwood, Xavier Norwood, Raven Agee, DeAndre White, Joshshawn White, Kamron Thomas, Aria Watkins and Jalen Parrott; a stepdaughter, Greta Anderson of Anniston, AL; two stepsons, Reginald (Angela) Harris of Atlanta, GA and Joseph Harris of Anniston, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Directing Opelika, AL
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 1, 2020