Funeral services for Charles Gaston Estes, age 80, of Oxford, will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:00 AM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Buddy Nelson and Dr. Gary Ragsdale will be officiating. Entombment will follow in the Forestlawn Gardens Mausoleum. Mr. Estes passed away on Monday at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Judy Estes, son, Charles Ray Estes (Debbie), son, David Williams (Ann), daughter, Angel McConathy (James), grandchildren; Misty Estes Archer (Randy), Michelle Estes Mintz (Terry), Michael Molino, James McDaniel, great grandchildren; Austin Archer, Logan Archer, Brody Slick, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Austin Archer, Logan Archer, Brody Slick, Michael Molino, James McDaniel and Shannon Strickland. Mr. Estes was a resident of Oxford, and was retired as a Bread Route Salesman and was a contract driver for local car dealerships. Mr. Estes was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Estes and Glover Anderson Estes, his sister, Inez Butler, brothers; John Estes, Bob Estes, an infant sister and two infant brothers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Building Fund, 132 Central Ave Oxford, AL 36203. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 14, 2019