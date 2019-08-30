Charles (Sonny) Gray of Weaver, AL. passed way Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home from a long battle of CHF, with his loving wife of 20 years at his side. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 2-6 pm at 1106 Alpine Dr., Weaver, AL. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara Gray; son Charlie (Shawnta) Gray and their children Caden, AJ and Fynlee, son, Corey Stegall and his children Nylah and Jeran; daughter, Lori (John) Clark and their children Logan and Gavin; brother, Terry Gray, many nieces and nephews and more dear friends than we can count. Sonny was a retiree of 35 years from Anniston Army Depot, he served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was the biggest fan of Alabama football, music, corny jokes and laughter. The world will be a little sadder place without him in it. As Sonny Gray would say dress casual, (BYOB) and ROLL TIDE. Special thanks to Dr. Kamran, his staff, and all the nurses on the 3rd floor at RMC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 30, 2019