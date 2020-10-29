Charles Hamilton Wood, 79, of Piedmont, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rock Run to Andrew Jackson and Thelma Rutherford Wood, he was one of seven children. He was a member of Union Grove Methodist Church and retired from Macy's in Atlanta. After living in New York, Florida, and Georgia, he decided to return to Piedmont to live the slower life. He was preceded in death by his parents and all siblings, except for the youngest, James E. Wood. Other survivors are nieces and nephews. As per his request, he will be cremated and will have no services. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Wood Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store