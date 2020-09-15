Funeral service for Mr. Charles Lewis Wooster, 75, of Saks, will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Nancy Cole will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday night at the funeral home, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
Mr. Wooster passed away on September 12, 2020 at NHC in Anniston with his loving family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marion Wooster; and his brother, John Jay Wooster III (Annie).
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 54 years, Julia Francis Wooster; his daughter, Kayla Jaye Wooster Avery (Paul); his granddaughter, Lydia Sarah Avery; brother, Wilfred H. Wooster (Linda); nephews, John, and David Wooster.
Mr. Wooster graduated from Saks High School in 1963 and was on their first football team. He attended college at Gadsden State, JSU and US Army Management School. In 1967 he began working at the Anniston Army Depot where he retired in 2001. In 2002 he went to work at JSU in the mail center until 2010. He was a member of McCoy Memorial United Methodist Church where he participated in many church events. He was baptized when he was 12 years old at Saks United Methodist Church. Mr. Wooster was a member of Saks Civitan Club, he was a Saks School Trustee and a member of the JSU Gamecock Club. He loved to fish, loved JSU and Auburn football and attending sporting events at JSU. His granddaughter was the love of his life. He will forever be remembered.
Pallbearers will be Brian Avery, Mike Parris, John Francis, Paul Dean, Woody Francis and Jacob Francis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Waddell and Steve Cole.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"