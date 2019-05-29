Funeral service for Mr. Charles M. Webb, 72, of Alexandria will be 2:00 pm, Thursday , May 30th, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Bridges and Bro. Donnie Oliver officiating. Burial to follow at Anniston Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 from 6-8pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Webb is survived by his wife of 47 years and best friend, Donna Gulledge Webb; son, Patrick Webb; sisters, Ann Brown (David) and Nancy Harness; brothers, Joe Webb (Alice) and Kenneth Webb (Lynn); grandchildren, Lane Webb and Dalton Webb; a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Webb is preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Canada and Francis Butts; brother, J.W. Webb. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Webb, Ricky Heath, Ross Cash, Greg Brown, Jay Webb and David Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons Lane Webb and Dalton Webb. Mr. Webb retired from BR Williams. He attended Alexandria High School and served in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father, brother and "Pop" to his grandsons.