Funeral service for Mr. Charles "Alex" Phillips, 76, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Mayo, Bro. Tim Phillips and Bro. Jay Eazell will be officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Phillips died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Gadsden RMC. Survivors include the pride and joy of his life, his wife of 55 years, Gale Phillips; his children, Tim Phillips, Pam (Tim) Wilkins and Doug (Tracy) Phillips; six beloved grandchildren, Scott (Christy) Wilkins, Danielle Phillips, Rashae (Wesley) Hartness, Summer (Colby) Parris, Trey (Megan) Phillips and Brody Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Annabell, Baylee, Taylor, Shelby, Hartlee and Dalton; one soon-to-be great-grandchild, Kanaan; his brother, Zack Phillips; his sister, Jeanette Chandler; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Pallbearers will be Mr. Phillips' grandsons. Mr. Phillips attended Alexandria Emmanuel Holiness Church. He retired from Union Foundry after working there for 36 years. After retirement, Mr. Phillips became a collector and seller of scrap metal and enjoyed piddling and tinkering with many things. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to cut-up and have a good time. Mr. Phillips never met a stranger and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie Grant Phillips and Ila B. Shealy Phillips; and 16 brothers and sisters. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on July 13, 2019