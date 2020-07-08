1/1
Charles Rodney Boyd
Graveside services for Mr. Charles Rodney Boyd, 67, will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery with C.J. Boyd officiating. Mr. Boyd passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gadsden RMC. Mr. Boyd is survived by his precious loving wife of 45 years, Joyce Rhodes Boyd; daughters, Gina Boyd Graham (Bobby) of Pell City, and Shasta Boyd McFry (Brandon) of Piedmont; son, C.J. Boyd (Kelly) of Alexandria; sisters, Susan Boyd Moore, and Becky Boyd Russell (Kermit); brothers, Michael Boyd, and James Boyd; grandchildren, Rob Graham, Ashley Graham Hammock (Chase), Will McFry, Karley Boyd, Kolby Boyd, Whitney McFry, and Willow McFry; great-grandchildren, Madison Graham, and Asher Chase Hammock. Pallbearers will be Bobby Graham, Brandon McFry, Chase Hammock, Will McFry, Ricky Bryant, and Larry Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Whitehead, Jackie Vice, and Jack Bryant. Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Charles C. and Lena Bain Boyd; special aunt and uncle, Thomas and Mildred Pruitt. Mr. Boyd was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. Mr. Boyd's family would like to thank the staff at Gadsden RMC and Dr. Thomas Harper and staff for providing such wonderful care during this time. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
