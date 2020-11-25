A private family graveside service for Mr. Charles William Griffith, 84, of Talladega, will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Four Mile Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Andy Hartsfield officiating. Per the family's wishes there will be no public visitation. Mr. Griffith passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home. Mr. Griffith was born on December 6, 1935, to Thomas and Lola Aderholdt Griffith, and grew up in Etowah County. He was a machinist by trade, working for Lee Brass for many years before being employed by the Anniston Army Depot, where he ultimately retired. As a resident of Jacksonville for most of his life, Mr. Griffith was a longtime member of Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated to Logan Martin Lake where he enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and fishing whenever possible. Mr. Griffith is preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley McCurry Griffith. Left to cherish Mr. Griffith's memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Charles Ray and Phyllis Griffith of Talladega; two grandchildren, Jeremy Griffith of Hartselle and Kelly (Andy) Hartsfield of Pell City; two sisters, Elosie (C.J.) Williamson of Anniston and Millie Smith of Oxford; and many dear nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Ben Carter, Jeremy Griffith, Andy Hartsfield, Shane McCurry, Doug Parker, and Bradley Williams. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Griffith's memory to the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA), P.O. Box 2002, Pell City, AL, 35125 or to www.lmlpa.org.
