A graveside service for Mr. Charles William Norton, 81, of Oxford, will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at noon at Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Miller Funeral Home. Mr. Norton passed away on July 2, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Gail Norton; children, Chuck (Tammy) Norton, Dana (Jerry) Ferguson and David Norton; grandchildren, Nicholas (Rose) Norton, Kyler (Allison) Smith, Wesley (Ansley) Norton, Shelby (Stephen) Davis and Taylor Gilliland; one great granddaughter, Ashelyn Hart; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Marks; nieces and nephews, Kim (Charles) Wigley and Jeri Lynn Marks; great niece and nephew, Charlsie Wigley and Callahan Wigley, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Norton. Pallbearers will be family. Mr. Norton was a member of Oxford Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on July 3, 2019