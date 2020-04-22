Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Entombment services for Deacon Charlie C. "Ham" Ferrell were held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery & Mausoleum. Words of Encouragement were offered by Pastor Cedric J. Duncan of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Douglasville, Georgia. Charlie C. Ferrell was born December 1, 1944 to the parentage of Auther Ray Pate and Mary Jim Ferrell in Roanoke, Alabama. He was affectionately called "Sonny" by his family members, and was known as "Ham" to his friends. He always had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He graduated from Cobb Avenue Senior High School in 1963. He also attended Gadsden State Community College and Samford University's Ministry Training Institute. Charles worked in the insurance industry for over 45 years. He retired from Protective Industrial Insurance Company as their Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ferrell continued to work until his health failed. He served as Operations Supervisor at 4BG Diversified, Inc. Charles confessed the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and united with the Mt Calvary Baptist Church, under Rev. Moses Battle, where he served in several ministries over his lifetime. He was an ordained deacon, men's class Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the male chorus. He loved quartet music, and was the lead singer of the Five Roses of Sharon for over 40 years, traveling and singing songs of Zion. After he stopped singing with his group, he still was active in some capacity with the groups One Accord and The Gospel Angelics. He united in holy matrimony with Shirley Zimmerman on November 4, 1968. On May 29, 1974, they welcomed their only child, Tiffani Michelle Ferrell. He was an avid Anniston High School Bulldogs fan, and would follow the football team and basketball teams wherever they travelled. He was one of the girls' basketball team's biggest fans, and it brought him great joy to see them win the state championship this year. He wouldn't have rather been anywhere else but the BJCC on that day. Deacon Ferrell answered the Master's call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carrol Ferrell Baker, his brother, Keith Pate, his grandmother, Leola Ferrell, and his aunt Gladys Elston. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Ferrell; his three children, Timothy Arnold, Tiffani Ferrell, and Ciara Dawson; one uncle, Dover Ferrell; sisters Ann (David) Stamper and Camron Pate; brothers Auther Ray "Skip" Pate, Jr. and Mark Anthony Pate; nephews Derek (Diana) Ferrell and Quran (Joanna) Powell; niece Tia Baker; granddaughters, Ambriyana Taylor and Timera Arnold; a special granddaughter, Azaria Jordan; his great-nieces, Kaydence and Tristen Colson; great-nephews, Camren Baker, Derrick Jr., Jordan, and Tyson Colson and Dylan Ferrell; his best friend, Willie Duncan; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Ervin Funeral Chapel, LLC Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels Entombment services for Deacon Charlie C. "Ham" Ferrell were held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery & Mausoleum. Words of Encouragement were offered by Pastor Cedric J. Duncan of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Douglasville, Georgia. Charlie C. Ferrell was born December 1, 1944 to the parentage of Auther Ray Pate and Mary Jim Ferrell in Roanoke, Alabama. He was affectionately called "Sonny" by his family members, and was known as "Ham" to his friends. He always had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He graduated from Cobb Avenue Senior High School in 1963. He also attended Gadsden State Community College and Samford University's Ministry Training Institute. Charles worked in the insurance industry for over 45 years. He retired from Protective Industrial Insurance Company as their Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ferrell continued to work until his health failed. He served as Operations Supervisor at 4BG Diversified, Inc. Charles confessed the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and united with the Mt Calvary Baptist Church, under Rev. Moses Battle, where he served in several ministries over his lifetime. He was an ordained deacon, men's class Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the male chorus. He loved quartet music, and was the lead singer of the Five Roses of Sharon for over 40 years, traveling and singing songs of Zion. After he stopped singing with his group, he still was active in some capacity with the groups One Accord and The Gospel Angelics. He united in holy matrimony with Shirley Zimmerman on November 4, 1968. On May 29, 1974, they welcomed their only child, Tiffani Michelle Ferrell. He was an avid Anniston High School Bulldogs fan, and would follow the football team and basketball teams wherever they travelled. He was one of the girls' basketball team's biggest fans, and it brought him great joy to see them win the state championship this year. He wouldn't have rather been anywhere else but the BJCC on that day. Deacon Ferrell answered the Master's call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carrol Ferrell Baker, his brother, Keith Pate, his grandmother, Leola Ferrell, and his aunt Gladys Elston. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Ferrell; his three children, Timothy Arnold, Tiffani Ferrell, and Ciara Dawson; one uncle, Dover Ferrell; sisters Ann (David) Stamper and Camron Pate; brothers Auther Ray "Skip" Pate, Jr. and Mark Anthony Pate; nephews Derek (Diana) Ferrell and Quran (Joanna) Powell; niece Tia Baker; granddaughters, Ambriyana Taylor and Timera Arnold; a special granddaughter, Azaria Jordan; his great-nieces, Kaydence and Tristen Colson; great-nephews, Camren Baker, Derrick Jr., Jordan, and Tyson Colson and Dylan Ferrell; his best friend, Willie Duncan; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Ervin Funeral Chapel, LLC Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close