Funeral services for Charlie Joe Shears, 79 of Anniston will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Charlie passed away Thursday. November 7, 2019 at his residence. Survivors include his wife Jacqueline Shears, daughters Elaine Pounds, Teresa Bryant (Wayne), Darlene Harrison (James), son Ray Brimer (Debra), grandchildren Michelle Swann (Blake), Dewayne Brimer (Cortney), Joey Brimer (Brittani), Sara Brimer, Jackson Brimer, Carson Brimer, Nicholas Brimer, Richard Brimer, Madeline Brimer, Shelby Brimer, Matthew Pounds (Jessica), Justin Bryant (Danielle), Zackery King, Haley Harrison, Trenton Harrison, great grandchildren Lucy, Ace, Luke, Collyn, Kaden, Korbyn, Kyle, Aya, Raylynn, Charlie, Paisley and several nieces and nephews. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents William and Emma Shears, brother's William Shears Jr., Jack Shears, sister's Dorothy Wilkerson and Betty Gravitt. Pallbearers will be Dewayne Brimer, Justin Bryant, Joey Brimer, Matthew Pounds, Trenton Harrison, Zackery King, honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Brimer and Carson Brimer. Charlie was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He retired from AOD. Hunter of Piney Woods and loved to fish. Raised his family camping out at the river and enjoying the outdoor. He was a loving husband, father grandfather of whom will be greatly missed. Online Condolences at www.mem.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 9, 2019