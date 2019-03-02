Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Charlotte Angeline Graves. View Sign

A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Charlotte Angeline Graves, 82, of Oxford, will be at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Fr. Charley Alookaran officiating. A Rosary will begin at 10 am on Tuesday and the family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the service hour at the church. Mrs. Graves passed away on March 1, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Graves had been member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for many years and was a member of the Young at Hearts. She had also attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Jacksonville. She was a 1985 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Gadsden State Community College with a degree in Political Science. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Angeline Manno Armin; a brother, John "Jack" Armin, Jr., a sister, Nancy Armin; a daughter, Catherine Juricich Sieber; a grandson, Brian Sieber; and her step mother, Margaret Armin. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Arthur Graves; daughters, Charlotte Juricich, Sue Strickland and her husband, Bobby, Anne Nickrand and her husband, Robert, and Cindy Graves; a son, John Juricich, Sr., and his wife, Tamra; grandchildren, Joseph Armin, Jennifer Weeks, Steve Carroll, Matt Sieber, Gary Thomas, Jr., Kevin Thomas, Erica Jernigan, Christine Navarro, Nicholas Marlin, John Juricich, Jr., Matt Juricich, Jennifer Copeland, Hannah Nickrand, and Bobby Nickrand; six great grandchildren, Cali Ann Juricich, Jackson Thomas, Mia Thomas, Haley Cobb, Hudson Stone, and Cecilia Navarro; and a son-in-law, Lawrence Siebert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Junior and Senior High Youth Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 5010, Anniston, AL 36205. Online condolences may be made to the family at A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Charlotte Angeline Graves, 82, of Oxford, will be at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Fr. Charley Alookaran officiating. A Rosary will begin at 10 am on Tuesday and the family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the service hour at the church. Mrs. Graves passed away on March 1, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Graves had been member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for many years and was a member of the Young at Hearts. She had also attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Jacksonville. She was a 1985 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Gadsden State Community College with a degree in Political Science. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Angeline Manno Armin; a brother, John "Jack" Armin, Jr., a sister, Nancy Armin; a daughter, Catherine Juricich Sieber; a grandson, Brian Sieber; and her step mother, Margaret Armin. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Arthur Graves; daughters, Charlotte Juricich, Sue Strickland and her husband, Bobby, Anne Nickrand and her husband, Robert, and Cindy Graves; a son, John Juricich, Sr., and his wife, Tamra; grandchildren, Joseph Armin, Jennifer Weeks, Steve Carroll, Matt Sieber, Gary Thomas, Jr., Kevin Thomas, Erica Jernigan, Christine Navarro, Nicholas Marlin, John Juricich, Jr., Matt Juricich, Jennifer Copeland, Hannah Nickrand, and Bobby Nickrand; six great grandchildren, Cali Ann Juricich, Jackson Thomas, Mia Thomas, Haley Cobb, Hudson Stone, and Cecilia Navarro; and a son-in-law, Lawrence Siebert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Junior and Senior High Youth Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 5010, Anniston, AL 36205. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Funeral Home K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

(256) 231-2334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close