A memorial service for Charlotte Jones Arnold, age 81, will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Anniston on Sunday, February 17th. Visitation will be held from 2-2:30 and Memorial will follow. The family will receive friends at the home of Frank and Robin Arnold directly after memorial service at 1108 Forest Lane. Mrs. Arnold passed away on February 13th at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Charlotte graduated from Anniston High School and attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA where she studied dance. She later transferred to Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Sorority. On returning home from college, she spent many years teaching ballet with her father at the Frank Jones School of Dance. She also worked alongside her mother, Helen Jones, at Anniston Galleries and she was an active member of the Euterpeon Study Club. Charlotte Jones Arnold was the epitome of grace. She showed passion and love in every aspect of her life, whether it was in her dancing or in her unending faith. She mesmerized audiences by her refined elegance in dance, and she walked strongly, and proudly, in her faith. She was known to her family as Honey, courtesy of her oldest grandson Sam. Honey was a fitting name, considering her sweet and caring nature. Charlotte never turned away a guest in her home; they were always welcomed. Ever the gracious host, Charlotte was the center of every holiday. She never failed to amaze with the magnificent presentation of her home decor on Easter, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. Birthdays never went unnoticed in her home, especially those of her children and grandchildren. With homemade cakes, cookies, pies, or brownies, she always made it a birthday to remember. She instilled in her family a love and appreciation for good food, holiday traditions, and fellowship. Charlotte was the embodiment of what it means to "live by grace, walk with faith, and live in love." 1 Corinthians 13:13 says "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." Charlotte understood what it meant to love. Her love and faith radiated from her. She loved her friends, family, and the Lord. She had a remarkable capacity for gratitude. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Frank Jones and Helen Cruse Jones, and her husband of 44 years, Jerry Lloyd Arnold. Charlotte is survived by her brothers Robert T. Jones and Frank Jones Jr (Gene Jones); her three children Frank Arnold (Robin) Charlotte Arnold (Scott) and Robert Arnold; and four grandchildren Samuel Bradshaw Larson, Lilian Charlotte Larson, Helen Arnold, and Luke Edvin Larson. The family would like to thank Dr. Louis Divalentin, Merry Wood and Alacare Hospice for their excellent care, support and compassion. The family would like to thank Dr. Louis Divalentin, Merry Wood and Alacare Hospice for their excellent care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Developmental Disabilities Division at Highland Health Systems P.O. Box 2205 Anniston, Al. 36202.

