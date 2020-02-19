Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Kerr Hagerty, 91, of Anniston will be at 11 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Rev. Leeann Scarbrough and Chaplain Dale Hollingworth officiating. A private interment will follow. Mrs. Hagerty passed away on February 16, 2020. Mrs. Hagerty was a native of Anniston. She was a member of the Altrusa Club, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, and the Philomathic Club. She was also a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and taught the Esther Sunday School Class for many years. Mrs. Hagerty taught English for 37 years at Oxford High School and Gadsden State Community College. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling around the world. She was known for her after-church Sunday meals. Above all, Mrs. Hagerty will be remembered for placing God and family first in her life. Mrs. Hagerty is preceded in death by her husband, Julius P. Hagerty; her parents, Morgan and Myrtle Kerr; brothers, Morgan Kerr and Perry Kerr; and a grandson, Justin Dear. She is survived by her sister, Bibby Cunningham and her husband, Herbert, of Anniston; daughters, Kathy Bowling and her husband, Bill, of Cleveland, GA, Elaine Scarbrough and her husband, Wilkes, of Anniston; and Elizabeth Dear of Oxford; a son, Dale Mintz and his wife, Allisan, of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Alicia Mintz, Wimberly Scarbrough, Wendy S. Lassabe, Michael Bowling, D.R. Mintz, Brandy Kirk, Scott Bowling, and Kate Mintz; 13 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eloise Kerr and Pat Kerr; seven nieces; and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Meals on Wheels at Interfaith Ministries, PO Box 1444, Anniston, AL 36303. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Hanna with Encompass Hospice along with Alysson McGinnis, Mrs. Hagerty's nurse for the past two years. The twenty-four hour care she received in her home could not have been possible without the dedicated work of her sitters, Betty, Barbara, Frances, Jackie, Mary, Tammy, and Vicki. Heavenly Host of Angels truly lives up to its name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 19, 2020