Mrs. Charlotte Runyan Cosper age 85 of Graham, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on Christmas day, she and her twin sister, Shirley, arrived as gifts to parents Jessie and Mariah Williams and seven siblings. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband of 59 years, Rev. Ray Runyan, one brother, and six sisters. She is survived by her loving family that includes her husband, Cecil Cosper; her children and their spouses, David and Liz Runyan, Susan and Al Chandler, and Rae Ann and John Collier; one granddaughter, Angelina Mindrup and her husband Shawn; one great-granddaughter; Arianna Mindrup. She is also survived by her adored sister, Shirley Baker; brother, Herman Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Saved in her youth, she was a committed and faithful follower of Jesus Christ regardless of the storms of nature or the storms of life. She married a young preacher when she was barely 16 and together they served the Lord's church and His people until her husband's passing in 2010. Other than the Holy Spirit of God she was her husband's greatest help being the wind beneath his wings as a pastor's wife. A calling that God greatly used her in. She continued on after his passing being as faithful as she could until her health failed. She loved her family, friends and neighbors and taught her greatest lessons by the example of her servants' heart. She was a grand gardener of flowers and vegetables and a fabulous cook who never failed to "add the love" to every dish whether it was shared inside her home or shared with countless others outside her doors. A common question asked to her children at any church or family gathering was "Where's your Mama's?" A private service will be held due to current conditions. Interment will be in Bethlehem Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery in Graham. If the Lord is willing, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 32948 AL Hwy. 48, Graham, AL 36263 or Bethlehem Campground UMC - Cemetery Fund, 25445 County Rd. 87, Graham, AL 36263. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

