Graveside service for Chernette Denise Britt 40, will be Friday, April 3, at Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Oliver Gaston, officiating. Ms. Britt passed away on March 27, 2020. Survivors include her children: Demar Britt, Kierra Woods, Tremeria Britt, Jasmine Britt and Avelon Bush; her mother: Jacy A. Britt; grandmother: Sarah Martin; siblings: Willie (Portia) Britt, Wendell (Kristal) Britt, Treneal (LaTasha) Kidd, LaKeyia Caver and LaToya Kidd other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Willie Maise Britt, Sr., grandparents, Major and Mary Warren Britt and Willie B. Madden, sister, Shataria Britt. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 2, 2020