Funeral Services for Mrs. Cheryl Beth "Cherrie" Wilkerson, 64, of Anniston, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Parker Memorial

Baptist Church with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place on Thursday in Canon City, Colorado.

Mrs. Wilkerson passed away on January 1, 2020.

Mrs. Wilkerson was a passionate educator for 24 years, teaching for both Fremont Elementary in Florence, CO and 10th Street Elementary in Anniston, AL. She was a proud Grandmother of four who enjoyed every moment she could spend with them. Mrs. Wilkerson was a thoughtful and creative individual who wanted the best for everyone. She enjoyed a variety of crafts including leatherworking, rubber art stamps, and card making.

Mrs. Wilkerson was an active member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and looked forward to her Sunday school class. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma (teachers sorority) and loved her dogs.

Mrs. Wilkerson is preceded in death by her mother, Ina Nell Bracco, her father, Calvin Aldridge, and a sister, Teena Holcomb.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Wilkerson; daughters, Robin (Chad) Bateman and Jessica (Rodney) Wood; a son, Paul Copper; brothers, Frank Aldridge and Dale (Lisa) Aldridge; sisters, Brenda (Foster) Scott, Paula Aldridge, Pam Aldridge, and Gina Aldridge; grandchildren, Richard Strickler, Olivia Bateman, Marek Bateman, and Raegan Copper; and many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Rd, Anniston, AL 36201.

