Funeral service for Chestley Jones,III "Cat Daddy" 57, will be Saturday, February 1, at 2:30 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Anthony Anderson, officiating. Mr. Jones passed away on January 27, 2020. Survivors include his children: Chevat (LaShanda) Jones, Chedric Jones (Lia Parker), Chenaivia Jones (DeAndre Coleman) Carlos Conley(Keisha Harris); grandchildren: his siblings: Larry (Angel) Jones, Sr., Patricia (Freeman) Green, Stanley (Dianne) Jones, Carolyn Jones (Ricky), Elaine Jackson (Leon Dudley), other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chestley Jr. and Priscilla Jones. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 31, 2020