A Graveside service for Mr. Ching Hai Lee, 81, of Oxford, will be at 11:30 am EST on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Mr. Lee passed away on July 29, 2019 in Jacksonville. Mr. Lee came to the United States in 1985. He and his family established their business, China Luck, here in 1988. He considered Oxford and Anniston his hometown. Mr. Lee is preceded in death by a daughter, Ai Hwa Lee. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Feng-Chien Chang Lee of Oxford; a son, Hsi-Sheng Lee and his wife, Chang-Kun Lee; daughters, Yueh-Hwa Wang and husband, Tsu-Jan Wang, Tsuey-Hwa Fang and husband, I-Chao Fang, Yuh-Hwa Lin and husband Jing-Shyun Lin, and Chien-Hwa Lee and husband Amin El-Husari; grandchildren, Wen-li Wang, Angela Wang, Megan Wang, Mu-Hung Fang, Mu-Tsai Fang, Eric Lin, Matthew Lin, Byron Lin, Yasmin El-Husari, Ali El-Husari, Malik El-Husari, Mosa El-Husari, Andy Chen, and Alex Chen, brother, Ching-Sung Lee and wife Pen-Feng Lee. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 31, 2019