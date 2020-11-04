A Memorial Service for Mr. Chris D. Pasquinelli, 73, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Fr. John G. McDonald officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Pasquinelli passed away on November 2, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Pasquinelli was a native of San Jose, CA. He proudly served his country with honor in the United States Army and retired as a Staff Sergeant with over 20 years of service. Mr. Pasquinelli was also a veteran of Vietnam. He also went on to retire after 20 years from The Federal Reserve Bank in Birmingham. Once he officially retired, he purchased an RV and traveled throughout the United States with his wife and dogs. Mr. Pasquinelli was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mr. Pasquinelli is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Joseph and Elaine Reynolds Pasquinelli. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Wilson Pasquinelli; his daughters, Ashley Pasquinelli Willingham and her husband, Mike, and Dana Laymon and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Victoria Laymon, Lucas Laymon, Kaylee Hyatt and her husband, Bailee, Cooper Tinney, and Blake Willingham; a great grandchild, Brooks Oliver Hyatt; his brothers, Ronald Pasquinelli and his wife, Billie, and Douglas Pasquinelli and his wife, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the memorial service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
