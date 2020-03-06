Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Gunter Martin. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Send Flowers Obituary

Chris Gunter Martin 83 of Talladega passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pm, with interment to follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00 at the funeral home prior to services. Hughey Reynolds and Rusty Stephens will officiate services. Mrs. Martin is survived by a sister in law: Ann Marie Tims Gunter, Nieces: Teressa G. Watts (Rick), Connie Gunter Bishop, and Karren Arnold. Great Nephews: Matthew Lee Bishop (Tonya), Bryan A. Arnold, and great great niece Langlee Marie Bishop. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a brother Clyde Lee Gunter, and husband Robert A. Martin. Pallbearers will be Tony Bishop, Ronnie Bishop, Steve Hanners, Todd Davie, Billy Davie, and Clayton Davie Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Stephens, Donald Sims, Herbie Bishop, and Jay Kirk Stephens. Mrs. Martin was born on Nov. 30 1936 in Clay Co. Al. She was a graduate of Ashland High School and received her Business and Accounting degree from the University of Alabama. She was the business manager for Ron Shaffer Chevrolet in Anniston once she retired as the business manager and accountant, for Dr. Clayton Davie in Birmingham, where she lived the majority of her working life. She was a very proper lady in her dress and appearance, she will always be remembered for her expertise when it came to business matters and especially making sure her family was taken care of.

