Chris "Kosmo" Headrick passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. The Calhoun County resident was born to Ralph Larry and Mary Elaine Lockridge Headrick. He was owner/operator of Headrick Trucking, LLC and member of First Baptist Church of Piedmont. He is survived by his wife: Sharon McElwee Headrick; sons: Christopher Michael (Melanie) Headrick and David T. (Amanda) Headrick; parents: Ralph Larry (Carol) Headrick and Elaine Bishop; mother in law: Helen Godby; brother: Ralph "Bones" (Starla) Headrick; stepbrother: Shane (fiancé, Kelli Garrett) Britt; stepsister: Candace Fontenot; grandchildren: Brandon Headrick, Caleb Headrick, Leia "Baby Girl" Headrick, and Savannah Slayton; nieces: Daniela Headrick, LaDonna Smith, Kristy Burge and Jennifer McFry; and nephews: Logan Britt, Mason Britt, and Tristan Garrett. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Grace Brown, Luther Headrick, George and Eva Lockridge; and grandson: Bentley Headrick. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Dansby Heritage Chapel from 12-2 PM. A graveside service will be at 2:45 PM Thursday at Rabbittown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Laminack, Phillip Welch, Kenneth "Tiny" Martin, James "Mr. Clean" Williams, John Williams, J.J. Williams, and Mark Headrick. Honorary Pallbearers will be Headrick Trucking Drivers: Joe Gastin, James Grayson, Wendell Ray, Rodney Scott, Ron Oden and Josh Vinn. Kosmo loved his family, friends and spoiling his grandkids. A true outdoorsman, he also loved trucking, hunting, fishing, and his Harley. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Headrick Family.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 1, 2019