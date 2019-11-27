Funeral service for Mr. Chris Ingram, 59, of Alexandria, will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at United Fellowship Baptist Church in Alexandria with Pastors Chris Clay and Scotty Moore officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in United Fellowship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Mr. Ingram passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center surrounded by his wife and girls. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry Jasper Ingram and Elsie Rose Morrison Ingram; his brother, Joe Ingram; sister- in-law, Tina Deffenbaugh. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 38 years, Kim Ingram; his daughters, Jennifer Woodard (Andy) and Magin Gilchrist (Blake); grandchildren, Natalie Woodard, Madi Woodard, Bella Gilchrist and Jasper Gilchrist; brother, Henry Ingram (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Sybil Ingram and Pam Howell; nieces, Peggy Gorham, Annissa Fletcher, Debbie Vineyard, Susan Goolsby and Haley Deffenbaugh; nephews, Matthew Deffenbaugh (Heather), Jeremy Deffenbaugh and Nicholas Johnson. Mr. Ingram was raised in Calhoun County, where he loved playing baseball with his father. He met and fell in love with his wife, Kim, in home economics class at Saks High School in 1979. Mr. Ingram was a Seabee in the Navy. He retired from the Anniston Army Depot after thirty-two years of dedicated service. He was a long-time member of United Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. Ingram loved camping with his family and his beloved dog, Bruno. He loved God and his country and was a devoted husband, Deddy, and Papa. Though he faced numerous battles with his health, he not only survived, but lived life to the fullest. These cherished memories will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones. Pallbearers will be Gary Bonds, Andy Woodard, Blake Gilchrist, Jimmy Stone, Matthew Deffenbaugh, and Greg Murphy. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019