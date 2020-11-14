Christine Davis Patton, 89, of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Anniston, AL, passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral services were held on Thursday, November 12, in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL, Tallahassee, FL. Mrs. Patton was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing and puzzle solving. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to gospel music and she loved Jesus Christ. She had lived in Tallahassee with her granddaughter, Kimberly and her family since March 2020. Her husband, Eddie C. Patton and her children, Charles and Dianne Davis all preceded Mrs. Patton in death. Survivors include her granddaughter-caregiver, Kimberly (Darkus) Owens and their children: Cierra, Christina, Isaiah and Jasmine Owens; sister, Golden Bell; and several other relatives and friends.

