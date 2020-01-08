Funeral service for Christine Parthia Cowser Cantrell, who died Friday, January 3. 2020 will be Thursday 2:00 p.m., Republican Baptist Church, Rev. Larry Davis, officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memory Gardens, Centre, AL. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at Dansby Heritage Chapel, Piedmont. Christine Parthina Cowser Cantrell was born on November 26, 1926 to the late Vertis Cowser and Ruby Kirk Cowser in Cherokee County, Alabama. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful and devoted member of Republican Baptist Church until her death. On November 30, 1946 she was united in Holy Matrimony to William Clayton Cantrell, who she was married to for 56 years and to this union eight children were born. She worked at Centre Manufacturing until she retired and served as the church secretary until her death. On January 3rd, 2020, she was called home to be with her Master. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Dub) her parents Vertis and Ruby Cowser, one son Wayne, two sisters Helen Cowser & Margaret Smith, one son in law Miles Palmore, two nephews Stanley & Lamar Smith and one great grandson Christian Cantrell. She leaves to cherish her memories her brother Marshall James Cowser, two wonderful sons: Steven (Connie) Cantrell and Forrest Cantrell; five amazing daughters: Parthina (William) Prater, Cathy Palmore, Janice (Ralph) Burton, Helen (Darryl) Prater all of Piedmont and Lisa (John) Quinn of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Gregory (Tracy) Cantrell; Christina Cantrell (Cedric), Nelson Palmore, Shannon & Shari Cantrell; Tracie, Jason (Donna) & Jasmine Prater, Danielle & Heather Burton, Clayton (Jennifer) Cantrell, Jaret & Jalen Prater, Tamara & Isaac Quinn; great-grandchildren: Geremy, Tyler, Trey, Victoria, Shauna, Jerell, Jaden, Jordan, Blu and Evan; great-great grandchildren Christianna and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Heartfelt love… Ethel Lee Cowser, Geraldine Stitts and Piedmont Senior Citizens Group. Adams-Buggs Funeral Service is in charge. Competent Service You Have Come To Know and Trust.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 8, 2020