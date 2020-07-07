Graveside services for Mrs. Christine Smith, 82, will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Heflin with Rev. Dennis McKinney officiating.

Christine Stephens Smith was born on June 8, 1938 in Heflin, Alabama to the parentage of Claude and Velma Johnson Stephens. She received her early education in Heflin, Alabama, graduating from Heflin Training School, where she was the valedictorian and homecoming queen.

Christine married James Lee Smith in 1966 and to this union, a daughter was born.

Christine had a stellar work ethic. She worked for Sears & Roebuck for over 35 years in San Diego, Waikiki, Honolulu, Stone Mountain and Birmingham. Even after retiring from Sears & Roebuck she continued to keep busy by working for the Sears Department Store in Birmingham and JC Penney in Fultondale respectively.

Her family loved her cooking just as much as she loved cooking, whether it was on the grill or in the kitchen. She had a great sense of humor and offered good advice. She played guitar in the girls group known as The Stephens Gospel Singers alongside her sister, Agnes, and a few other church members.

Christine was well traveled and loved in Huntsville, Alabama, San Diego, California, Oahu, Hawaii, Decatur, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama and Douglasville, Alabama.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, she answered the Master's call at Douglasville Nursing and Rehab.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Claude and Velma Stephens; her brothers, Clellon, James and Clifford; her sisters, Minnie, Claudia and Joyce.

Treasured memories remain with: her only child, Shannon Leah Smith of Douglasville, Georgia; her god-granddaughter, Quinn Darkwa of Douglasville, Georgia; one brother, Walter (Gloria) Stephens of Heflin, Alabama; two sisters, Agnes Akles of Delta, Alabama and Irene (Larry) Linsey of East Point, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Betty (Clifford) Stephens and Lola (Clellon) Stephens, both of Heflin, Alabama; one special aunt, Pauline Wilson of Anniston, Alabama; two aunts, Sarah Johnson and Clyde Johnson, both of Heflin, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health)

