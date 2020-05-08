Clara A. Cray
Graveside service for Clara A. Cray 67, will be Wednesday, May 13, at 2 pm at the Lineville Community Cemetery. Mrs. Cray passed away on May 6, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. The family has requested no public viewing. Survivors include her husband: Emory O. Cray; her children: LaTonya D. Hardy, Karen Simmons, Delia Simmons, Emory O.(Amanda) Cray, Jr., LaTisa Cray; grandchildren: Justic Hardy, Chrislyn Johnson, Shanecia Pickett, Tyrico Pickett, Isiah Cray, LaJuan Cray, Dysheanna Cray, Michael Brown; siblings: Princena (Frankie) Street, Rebecca Allen, James Hardy, Gary Hardy, Tyrone (Barbara) Hardy, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph McClain and Katherine Hardy, stepfather, Jeff Hardy. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Lineville Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Princena, my sincerest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your sister. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Coretta Morris
Friend
