Graveside service for Clara A. Cray 67, will be Wednesday, May 13, at 2 pm at the Lineville Community Cemetery. Mrs. Cray passed away on May 6, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. The family has requested no public viewing. Survivors include her husband: Emory O. Cray; her children: LaTonya D. Hardy, Karen Simmons, Delia Simmons, Emory O.(Amanda) Cray, Jr., LaTisa Cray; grandchildren: Justic Hardy, Chrislyn Johnson, Shanecia Pickett, Tyrico Pickett, Isiah Cray, LaJuan Cray, Dysheanna Cray, Michael Brown; siblings: Princena (Frankie) Street, Rebecca Allen, James Hardy, Gary Hardy, Tyrone (Barbara) Hardy, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph McClain and Katherine Hardy, stepfather, Jeff Hardy. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store