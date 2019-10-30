Graveside service for Clara E. Bostian, 90, of Piedmont will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont Memory Gardens with the Rev. Wayne Lester officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Mrs. Bostian passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Neal (Bob) of Glencoe and Ann Rainey of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Alan Neal (Beverly) and Erika Turner (Heath) all of Southside; four great grandchildren, Bailee, Jackson, Rylee, and Evan; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Bob Neal, Alan Neal, Heath Turner, Rick Neal, Rickey Dale Jennings, and Michael Barrett. Mrs. Bostian was a longtime resident of Piedmont. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and painting. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Bostian was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bostian; daughter, Brenda; son-in-law, Dudley Rainey; sister, Dean Bishop; and brother, Bo Hammett.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 30, 2019