The Anniston Star

Clara E. Bostian

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara E. Bostian.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL
36272
(256)-447-7113
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Piedmont Memory Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside service for Clara E. Bostian, 90, of Piedmont will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont Memory Gardens with the Rev. Wayne Lester officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Mrs. Bostian passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Neal (Bob) of Glencoe and Ann Rainey of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Alan Neal (Beverly) and Erika Turner (Heath) all of Southside; four great grandchildren, Bailee, Jackson, Rylee, and Evan; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Bob Neal, Alan Neal, Heath Turner, Rick Neal, Rickey Dale Jennings, and Michael Barrett. Mrs. Bostian was a longtime resident of Piedmont. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and painting. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Bostian was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bostian; daughter, Brenda; son-in-law, Dudley Rainey; sister, Dean Bishop; and brother, Bo Hammett.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.