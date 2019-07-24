Funeral service for Clarence Charles "C.C." "Teddy" Pope, 91, of Piedmont was held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Cox, the Rev. Michael Ingram and Mr. Gary McCurdy officiating. Burial followed at Union Grove Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from noon until time of service. Mr. Pope passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, GA. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Mildred "Lottie Sue" Pope of Piedmont; his children, Phillip Pope and his wife Mandy of Spring Garden and Phyllis Hunt and her husband Alan of Piedmont; four grandchildren, Ashley Simpson and her husband Ryan of Salt Lake City, UT; Kent Hunt and his wife Megan of Franklin, TN; Chaz Pope of Spring Garden and Chapel Pope of Spring Garden; four great-grandchildren, Jack Simpson, Henry Simpson, Jenna Simpson and Ellie Hunt; and one sister, Venice Cronan of Piedmont. Pallbearers were Kent Hunt, Ryan Simpson, Chaz Pope, Chapel Pope, Paul Canter and Bobby Hardin. Mr. Pope was a long-time resident of Piedmont, a member of the Piedmont Church of God and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was the owner of many businesses throughout the years, including a restaurant, clothing store and a furniture store. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved growing and working in his garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Effie Pope; three brothers, Earl Pope, Cecil Pope and Red Pope; and two sisters, Idell Sutherlin and Ruby Donaldson. [email protected]
Published in The Anniston Star on July 24, 2019