Mr. Clarence F. "Spanky" Pate Jr., 84, of Weaver passed away Wednesday afternoon at his residence. At Mr. Pate's request the family will have a private service at a later time.

Mr. Clarence Pate is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Pate; daughters, Denise (James) Sparks of Barfield, Tina Marie Wood of Anniston, and Julie Pate (Ronald) Burgess of Oxford; sister, Miriam (Doug) Trainer of Texas; brother, Charles (Doris) Pate of Anniston; grandchildren, Melissa Schlerf, Deana Jenkins, Russell Sparks, Jesse Pate, and Lyndsey Wood; great-grandchildren, Gage Sparks, Trent Sparks, Wesley Sparks, Dillon Schlerf, Joshua Schlerf, Asher Schlerf, Kamryn Jenkins, and Kayleigh Jenkins.

Mr. Clarence Pate is preceded in death by his son, Clarence "Sugar" Pate III, parents, Clarence F. and Cora Etta Pate; brother, James R. Pate and beloved pet Skipper. Mr. Pate was an alumni of the Anniston High School Class of 1952 where he was a member of the school football team. Upon graduation, Mr. Pate entered the

With the exception of the 4 years he served in the Navy, Mr. Pate was a resident of Calhoun County. He was a member of the Anniston Bowling Association where he was inducted into the Anniston Bowling Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #443.

Mr. Pate enjoyed gardening, paying special attention to his lawn and shrubs. He was also an avid golfer. His love of the Alabama Crimson Tide was evident to everyone. He loved ALL sports related to the Alabama Crimson Tide! Roll Tide, daddy!!!

The family would like to extend special thanks to Mr. Pate's Personal Caregiver, Savannah Chaffin. The family would also like to thank Jennifer Salster, Terri Williams, Dora Childs and the entire nursing staff of Alacare Hospice Care.

Mr. Clarence F. "Spanky" Pate Jr., 84, of Weaver passed away Wednesday afternoon at his residence. At Mr. Pate's request the family will have a private service at a later time.Mr. Clarence Pate is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Pate; daughters, Denise (James) Sparks of Barfield, Tina Marie Wood of Anniston, and Julie Pate (Ronald) Burgess of Oxford; sister, Miriam (Doug) Trainer of Texas; brother, Charles (Doris) Pate of Anniston; grandchildren, Melissa Schlerf, Deana Jenkins, Russell Sparks, Jesse Pate, and Lyndsey Wood; great-grandchildren, Gage Sparks, Trent Sparks, Wesley Sparks, Dillon Schlerf, Joshua Schlerf, Asher Schlerf, Kamryn Jenkins, and Kayleigh Jenkins.Mr. Clarence Pate is preceded in death by his son, Clarence "Sugar" Pate III, parents, Clarence F. and Cora Etta Pate; brother, James R. Pate and beloved pet Skipper. Mr. Pate was an alumni of the Anniston High School Class of 1952 where he was a member of the school football team. Upon graduation, Mr. Pate entered the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years. It was during this time he met his wife, Patricia, who was also serving in the Navy. Mr. Pate returned to Calhoun County and was employed by the Anniston Army Depot, later transferring to Fort McClellan. Mr. Pate retired from Civil Service in 1986.With the exception of the 4 years he served in the Navy, Mr. Pate was a resident of Calhoun County. He was a member of the Anniston Bowling Association where he was inducted into the Anniston Bowling Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #443.Mr. Pate enjoyed gardening, paying special attention to his lawn and shrubs. He was also an avid golfer. His love of the Alabama Crimson Tide was evident to everyone. He loved ALL sports related to the Alabama Crimson Tide! Roll Tide, daddy!!!The family would like to extend special thanks to Mr. Pate's Personal Caregiver, Savannah Chaffin. The family would also like to thank Jennifer Salster, Terri Williams, Dora Childs and the entire nursing staff of Alacare Hospice Care.

