Graveside Services for Clarence Fred Bundrum, 80, will be Sunday at 2:30 pm, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family asked that everyone comply with social distancing if you feel uncomfortable. Mr. Bundrum went home to be with the Lord Wednesday April 22nd at home with family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Mary Bundrum, Children, Tony Bundrum (Ruth Ann), Jeff Bundrum (Debbie) and Brenda Clemment. Grandchildren, Jeannie Bundrum, Delana Clemment, Jamie Johnston, Shannon Bundrum and Roger Clemment and 7 great-grandchildren, brother, Dallas Bundrum, sisters, Betty Hurst (Ralph) and Brenda Stern. Mr. Bundrum is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Bundrum, parents, Clifford and Ottie Bundrum, great-granddaughter, Jessa Michelle Johnston and stepson, Gilbert Rexrode Jr. Pallbearers will be, Ronnie Webb, Butch Douthit, Greg Clemons, Rodger Clement, Emanuel Suro and Scott Bundrum. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of 151st Engineering Battalion of Jacksonville and Harold ponder. Mr. Bundrum was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was well thought of by everyone he knew and worked with. Mr. Bundrum will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend special thanks to the ICU Department at RMC and comfort care hospice and special care giver Chong Carter. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 25, 2020

